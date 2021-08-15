GMUSD board agenda for Aug. 19

The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Green Mountain High School’s Library/Media Center, 716 VT-103 in Chester, and via Zoom

(Zoom Access: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86885781991; Phone: 646-876-9923).

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (3 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. June 17, 2021, Regular Meeting (3 min)

B. June 30, 2021, Regular Meeting (3 min)

C. August 05, 2021, Special Meeting (3 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (10 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. School Opening (20 min)

B. New Hire:

1. Grade 3 Teacher CAES (5 min)

2. Grade 3 LTS CAES(5 min)

C. Schedule Public Forum to discuss GMUHS Mascot (5 min)

VII. Old Business

A. Board Norms and Procedures (10 min)

B. 2021 Climate Survey (15 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (10 min)

B. Principal Report (5 min each)

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS (10 min):

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min): A. RVTC

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Sept. 16, 2021, Zoom and Chester Andover Elementary School Library

XIV. ADJOURNMENT: