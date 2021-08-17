Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 23

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at Andover Town Office, 957 Andover Road, and via Zoom. Zoom access information is below the agenda.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the August 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Town Tree Warden; B. Check-in with Windsor County Sheriff’s Dept.; C. Town attorney – follow-up discussion; D. Town-owned land; E. Library Meeting

6. Old Business: A. Short-term rentals; B. Generator for the office – Scott; C. ATV ordinance – update; D. Merit raises

7. Highways / Garage: A. Update on Renaud sand; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 09/13/2021, 6:30 p.m.

To access via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09 Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374 or dial in: +1 929 436 2866.