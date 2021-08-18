Cavendish looks at enforcing old junkyard ordinance.

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC



A

t its Aug. 9 meeting, the Cavendish Select Board discussed the enforcement of its 15-year-old “junkyard ordinance” and got some push back from one resident who says he was unfairly singled out under the law when others in town were not.

Brendan McNamara told the board that in the nearly five years he has been town manager he has never enforced the ordinance and he was concerned about how to do it going forward. He said that the enforcement had to be fair and that the town should evaluate all of its properties for compliance rather than a few that people notice.

“Proper notification and communication with the public is vital,” said McNamara, adding that there should be people appointed to evaluate the 1,400 properties in town. Acting as chair of the meeting, Mike Ripley thought the town health officer should be involved.

McNamara and Ripley agreed that the time was too short to do much of anything this fall and, when the snow flies, cleaning up a property will be more difficult. However, they agreed, the winter could be an opportunity to get the word out about the upcoming enforcement.

Board member Stephen Plunkard was concerned about the economic impact on both neighbors of junk-laden properties as well as people who own those properties. He noted having a junkyard next door can drastically devalue one’s property, if it can be sold at all.

“A lot of people in Cavendish’s only equity is in their house,” said Plunkard. “This is a property rights issue for the people with the junkyard and with the neighbors.”

Plunkard also suggested contacting the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to see what other municipalities do.

Duane Warren said that he had been singled out in the past.

“I’m the bad guy because I’m on Main Street,” said Warren. “It won’t happen again, I won’t let it.” Warren said he would “go scorched earth,” but that he would rather get along than not.

Ripley said it would be on the next agenda when the board would plan for advertising the enforcement and planning for spring.

Plunkard told Warren that he should have a plan, at which point Warren erupted in laughter and said he was “done with this.” Board members explained that what Plunkard had meant was that if he could not make a cleanup deadline but had a plan the town could work with him.

Members also said they would have to look at helping older and ill residents clean up their properties too.