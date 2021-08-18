Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129. Below is its agenda.

Approve minutes from the Aug. 4 Select Board Meeting Citizen Comments/Answers from previous meetings Old Business Vicious Dog Hearing: Horton Whiting Library Board of Trustees Appointment Hazard Mitigation Plan Review Cemetery Deeds New Business/Next Agenda Executive Session: Cell Tower Lease Review – TMobile Adjourn