Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 18
Shawn Cunningham | Aug 18, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129. Below is its agenda.
- Approve minutes from the Aug. 4 Select Board Meeting
- Citizen Comments/Answers from previous meetings
- Old Business
- Vicious Dog Hearing: Horton
- Whiting Library Board of Trustees Appointment
- Hazard Mitigation Plan Review
- Cemetery Deeds
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Executive Session: Cell Tower Lease Review – TMobile
- Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.