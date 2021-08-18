Wednesday, August 11: Chester board mulls construction finances, choices.  
Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.  Below is its agenda.

  1. Approve minutes from the Aug. 4 Select Board Meeting
  2. Citizen Comments/Answers from previous meetings
  3. Old Business
  4. Vicious Dog Hearing: Horton
  5. Whiting Library Board of Trustees Appointment
  6. Hazard Mitigation Plan Review
  7. Cemetery Deeds
  8. New Business/Next Agenda
  9. Executive Session: Cell Tower Lease Review – TMobile
  10. Adjourn
