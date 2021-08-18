Grants available to Vermonters who need help paying overdue utility bills, rent

G

reen Mountain Power is reminding customers that $55 million in free grant money is available for a limited time to help renters, homeowners, businesses and farms get caught up on overdue utility bills tied to the pandemic.

Customers can apply for grants through the Vermont Department of Public Service through Oct. 25, and qualified customers can use the money to pay past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills. Up to $10,000 is available for residential customers, up to $50,000 is available for businesses, and a grant program specifically for Vermonters who rent their homes can help pay rent as well as utilities.

“We want to make sure our customers know this money is available, and they should apply now because it is first come, first served. More than 20,000 GMP customers have fallen at least two months behind on their accounts during the pandemic, yet only about 2,000 have applied for these new assistance programs. This free grant money from the state can be a big help in getting out of debt, and we’d hate for anyone to miss out!” said Steve Costello, a GMP vice president who is leading the outreach effort to help customers get caught up.

The Vermont Department of Public Service grants do not have to be repaid. Customers can apply online or call the Department. Utility assistance program details:

Renters should click here or call 833-488-3727.

Homeowners, businesses and farms should click here or call 833-295-8988.

“We’re here to assist customers, and we’d urge anyone who has fallen behind to call us. We can help connect you with these state grant programs, other resources to help, and we can set up no-interest payment plans to spread out the balance over an amount of time that works for you,” said Costello.

GMP also has a discount program for low-income customers to reduce their costs every day. That online application is through the Vermont Department for Children and Families. GMP can be reached toll free at 888-835-4672.