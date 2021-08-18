Wendell Wayne Johnson, 74, of S. Londonderry

W

endell Wayne Johnson, 74, of South Londonderry passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 after three months of failing health.

Wendell was born on Feb. 26, 1947 in Springfield to the late Rollin and Vera (Carleton) Johnson. He attended schools in Weston and Chester.

Wendell had been employed by DeCell Painting and Ron Bacon Painting before spending 24 years with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, retiring at the age of 62.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and leisurely drives along the old back roads of Vermont. Wendell was an avid NASCAR fan and later enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox.

He always enjoyed being in the company of his grandchildren, especially taking them fishing and giving them rides on his tractor.

Besides his parents, Rollin and Vera, Wendell was predeceased by his brother Michael and his sisters Mathilda, Mabel and Marion.

He is survived by his best friend and lifelong companion Merleen Wilder, daughters Dawn Massey (Glenn) and Tracy Danforth (William), stepson Matthew Wilder, sisters Lucy Gordon and Christine Cashion, six grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad,

PO Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148 or by clicking here.

As per Wendell’s wishes, there will be no services. Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.