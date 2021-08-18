Whiting Library to hold Book Sale during Chester Festival, seeks volunteers for 2-day event

W

hiting Library’s Annual Book Sale will take place on the library lawn at 117 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 or until all the books are sold.

The Book Sale will take place in collaboration with the Chester Festival on the Green, making this event an incredible time to come to Main Street to experience heaps of Chester fun.

The Book Sale is comprised of donated materials and books withdrawn from the library collection. For sale will be adult fiction to non-fiction, biographies to gardening, art books to histories, picture books to activity books. Everyone will find something to read and entertain. All sales are by donation, with your contributions going directly to benefit the library. The library will use this fundraiser to purchase new books and materials, arts and crafts supplies for children’s activities, upgrade library technology, and much more.

If you would like to donate books for the sale, please read the donation policy by clicking here. The library is looking for clean, new books and are accepting donations during our regular open hours until Sept. 10. (Please no musty, moldy, old or damaged books. We do not take encyclopedias, dictionaries, travel guides, textbooks, workbooks, tapes or cassettes.)

The library is also looking for volunteers to help out during the sale. It will need help with set up at 9 a.m. Saturday, restocking throughout the day and return remainder to the building at 4 p.m. Sunday. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Librarian Deirdre Duran at 875-2277 or by email at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.