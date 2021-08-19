Lee Shepard, 79, of Londonderry

Lee Shepard, 79, suffered cardiac arrest and died on August 1, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. after a picture-perfect day on his boat “Miss Conduct” and dinner at one of his favorite local restaurants. His partner of 5 years, Beth Whitaker, was gratefully present to help and comfort him as he left our world.

Born Horace Leon Shepard III,on January 9th, 1942 in New Haven, Conn. to parents Horace Leon Shepard Jr. and Margaret Billings Shepard, Lee was the youngest sibling to Deborah and Prudence. Surviving Lee are his two sisters, four step-children, a daughter and three grand-children.

Having spent childhood summers at their family home on Bakers Island, Mass., Lee developed a love of the ocean and maintained a relationship with the boating community throughout his life. An avid and accomplished athlete who excelled in skiing, running, squash, golf, and anything else he put his mind to, he maintained regular sessions at the Ekwanok practice tee in Manchester Vt., where he was a member since 1975. Lee also piloted his own twin engine Beechcraft and enjoyed all aspects of flying from planning and piloting trips to the Bahamas to spontaneously taking friends to Martha’s Vineyard for an ice cream on a hot Summer afternoon.

Lee was a consummate entrepreneur responsible for a series of successful businesses including sporting-goods importing and sports clubs in the New Canaan, Conn. area. After moving to Vermont full-time in 2000, Lee spent some years developing a small sugaring business at his home in Londonderry. He maintained a career as financial management advisor to individuals, families, and corporations until retiring in 2018.

A generous person with his time, resources and professional and vocational training, Lee had most recently supported a youth-service organization based in Rutland. In honor of Lee and his legacy of selfless acts, please make an anonymous donation to The Mentor Connector in Rutland by clicking on the link.