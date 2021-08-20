Vermont cases, deaths increase as positivity rate ticks down

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

he state of Vermont has reported six new Covid-19 deaths over the past week, a jump up from the four recent deaths reported since the first of August, for a total of 270 deaths.

Positive cases are also on the rise this week with 738 new cases reported in the last week, up from 600 last week, largely due to the Delta variant. The Vermont total now stands at 26,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that with recent deaths, the majority were “older, chronically ill individuals.”

Currently, 26 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 up slightly from 23 last week. ICU numbers have increased, climbing from seven to 12. At the same time, the positivity rate has fallen from 3.3 percent down to 2.8 percent over this past week.

Locally, Windsor County has reported 37 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past week, up from 31. Windham County has seen an increase of 38 new cases, up from 25 last week. The total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data published on the Health Department’s daily dashboard.

Vermont continues to lead the nation with a vaccination rate of 85.2 of eligible Vermonter’s have received at least one dose of vaccine. Vermont is also the first state to reach a vaccination rate of over 75 percent of all residents according to updates by officials on Tuesday. Windsor County’s vaccination rate is currently at 77.3 percent up from 76.8 percent last week and Windham County’s rate is at 78.9 percent, up .8 percent from last week. For vaccination details, visit Vermont’s vaccination dashboard.

On Thursday, Aug. 19 Vermont State Health officials announced they were adopting the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that people whose immune systems are moderately to severely weakened receive an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine if they have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. An additional dose is not yet recommended for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients. Upcoming clinics in Bellows Falls at the high school and fire department as well as Barre Town EMS (see below) were those listed as providing an additional third dose.

Those considered immuno-compromised include cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, stem-cell recipients, those with advanced or untreated HIV, and those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency syndromes. Vermonters will be asked to self-attest that they qualify for the additional dose.

During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, Levine said it was very important that those who had questions about their own status should talk to their health care provider and determine whether an additional dose of vaccine is appropriate for them. He added that an additional dose is not recommended if you have any other conditions that were termed “high risk” when vaccine roll out first began, including those with heart disease, diabetes and obesity in this guidance.

Levine did say that planning is underway nationally regarding boosters for the entire adult broader population that will include these other high-risk categories.

Local vaccine clinics now available with regular weekly hours

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl St. Level 2, Springfield; 8-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Springfield Vermont Department of Health Office, 100 Mineral St., Springfield; 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

White River Junction Vermont Department of Health Office, 118 Prospect St., White River Junction, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Area walk-up clinics in the coming week include schools, EMS clinics and fairs

Friday, Aug. 20

School Clinic: Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster. 2 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

EMS Clinic: Bellows Falls Old Home Days. 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls Fire Dept. 170 Rockingham. St. 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Brattleboro Music Center & Retreat Farm. 6 – 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

School Clinic: Woodstock High School, Woodstock. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

School Clinic: Randolph High School, Randolph. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre. 3 – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland. 1 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

School Clinic: Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Putney Fire Dept., 14 Main St., Putney. 3 – 7 p.m.

Woodstock Inn, 14 The Green, Woodstock. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre. 3 – 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

School Clinic: Middlebury High School, Middlebury. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bondville Fair, 30 VT Rte 30, Bondville. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road. Lyndonville 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Champlain Valley Fair, Ware Building, Essex Junction. noon – 8 p.m.

Bondville Fair, 30 VT Rte 30, Bondville. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road. Lyndonville 3 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Champlain Valley Fair, Ware Building, Essex Junction. noon – 8 p.m.

Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville. 3 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

Champlain Valley Fair, Ware Building, Essex Junction. noon – 8 p.m.

For details on these events or all vaccination clinics throughout the state, Click Here. Walgreens continues to offer vaccinations and Vermonters can register directly on its website or through the state website.

When making an appointment through the state’s website, options include clinics run by the Health Department, the National Guard, health care partners, Costco, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Rite-Aid, Shaw’s and Walmart.

Rite-Aid in both Ludlow and Springfield are offering walk-in vaccines. Only larger Shaw’s stores that have pharmacies are participating in the vaccination program, which means that neither the Ludlow nor Springfield location is participating.

To register for a vaccination and see your many options, visit the Vermont Health Department website or call 855-722-7878.