Chester Chatter: Square dancing was not for me
Ruthie Douglas | Aug 23, 2021 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
I was not very great at this dancing business. I blame it on the fact that I am left-handed. When the dance caller said “turn to the right and take a bow,” I was left standing to the left by myself!
When I married, my husband would suggest that we go square dancing. We would meet up with friends at the Gassetts Grange Hall. I tried to be a good sport but found it little fun.
Square dancing — also known as barn dancing — was the thing to do come a Saturday night. After a while, I did get better at square dancing but I still did not enjoy it.
I found that after each dance, I was hot, sweaty and dirty from all the dust kicked up off the floor boards. For many years, the Gassetts Grange Hall held those Saturday night square dances. It was a good time for dating. Are barn dances still popular? I don’t hear much about them. But I do hear of contra dances!
Scene and heardHappy anniversary to Alan and Kim Farrar, who just celebrated with a family gathering.
With nice weather this past weekend, many people took advantage of the numerous outdoors events taking place.
Scout Troop No. 209 held quite a large yard sale at Sylvan Road and Route 103 south. The boys are busy trying to raise funds for three who are working toward their Eagle Scout badges.
The Friday night music that the Country Girl Diner holds outside is a huge success.
My daughter Jean and I recently Zoomed with my two nephews, Mike Mansur of Albuquerque, N.M., and Kim Mack of Dallas, Texas. It is so great to be able to talk with each of the boys. Both are battling with an abundance of heat and a shortage of water.
I am now of the age that Bingo is my new hobby. And I will be sure to let you know when I finally win!
Remember shopping for your children’s school clothes for the new year?
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
