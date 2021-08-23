Chester Chatter: Square dancing was not for me

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

O

n days of bad weather or during the winter months, gym classes were held inside. But what to do when you had boys’ and girls’ gym classes to deal with at the same time? The teachers decided to teach the young people square dancing.

I was not very great at this dancing business. I blame it on the fact that I am left-handed. When the dance caller said “turn to the right and take a bow,” I was left standing to the left by myself!

When I married, my husband would suggest that we go square dancing. We would meet up with friends at the Gassetts Grange Hall. I tried to be a good sport but found it little fun.

Square dancing — also known as barn dancing — was the thing to do come a Saturday night. After a while, I did get better at square dancing but I still did not enjoy it.

I found that after each dance, I was hot, sweaty and dirty from all the dust kicked up off the floor boards. For many years, the Gassetts Grange Hall held those Saturday night square dances. It was a good time for dating. Are barn dances still popular? I don’t hear much about them. But I do hear of contra dances!

Scene and heard

H

appy anniversary to, who just celebrated with a family gathering.

With nice weather this past weekend, many people took advantage of the numerous outdoors events taking place.

Scout Troop No. 209 held quite a large yard sale at Sylvan Road and Route 103 south. The boys are busy trying to raise funds for three who are working toward their Eagle Scout badges.

The Friday night music that the Country Girl Diner holds outside is a huge success.

My daughter Jean and I recently Zoomed with my two nephews, Mike Mansur of Albuquerque, N.M., and Kim Mack of Dallas, Texas. It is so great to be able to talk with each of the boys. Both are battling with an abundance of heat and a shortage of water.

I am now of the age that Bingo is my new hobby. And I will be sure to let you know when I finally win!

Remember shopping for your children’s school clothes for the new year?