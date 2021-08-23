To the editor: Roper’s letter incorrect, misleading

In his Aug. 17, 2021 letter to the editor Tim Roper stated the following:

“Imagine you’re someone who wants a permit to use your property in some way that’s different from how it’s used now. That could be opening a business, or building a new shed, barn, garage, or accessory dwelling unit. Or maybe you want to subdivide your piece of Chester into two or more lots so you can sell one. In any of these scenarios you’ll go see the town’s Zoning Administrator for a permit. The ZA will reference the UDBs (Unified Development Bylaws) to see if your proposed usage is, a) a permitted use, in which case you’ll be issued a permit without further question,”

As the secretary for the DRB and the Planning Commission for five years, and interim zoning administrator for about five months I have read and am familiar with the proposed bylaws. As chair of the Planning Commission, I feel obligated to assert that Tim’s statement is simply not the case.

Using the example of a permitted use, such as Retail Sales, up to 3,000 square feet in the proposed V12 district, you need to continue to read past the list of conditional uses in the V12 district to find this requirement in section 2101.D which states, “An applicant must obtain site plan approval before the Zoning Administrator may issue a permit for all uses other than single- and two-family dwellings, and accessory uses including home occupation, family child care home, bed-and-breakfast short term rental and farming or forestry (see Section 4304 Site Plan Review).” The statement is detailed and unambiguous. The majority of permitted uses will require a site plan review.

Section 4304 eventually directs every application for a Site Plan review to Figure 4-01, a checklist which lists eight sections of bylaw that must be responded to in order to obtain a permit. The table in Figure 4-01 has columns to indicate which criteria apply to site plan review, conditional use review and planned unit development. The first 9 criteria in the table apply to both site plan review and conditional use review. The criteria are detailed in 30 pages of bylaw text. The evaluation of these criteria cannot be done by the Zoning Administrator alone, the applicant must supply a great deal of information.

Thirty pages of requirements does not constitute issuing a permit “without further questions.” I feel that Tim Roper’s statement is terribly misleading. I am very disappointed that no one checked this claim before publishing it. Misinformation is not helping this process

As for the merits of a detailed list of uses, I will point to the area around the green where nearly every building has a mix of retail, restaurants, offices and apartments. The residential uses list does not include apartment. It seems to be focused on entire buildings that have only residential uses. The regional planning staff who is working with the proposed Village 12 district is struggling see how the proposed bylaws can issue permits for the existing uses around the green. It is surprising that such a common arrangement of commercial uses on the first floor and residential uses above is not provided for in the proposed bylaws.

I am very sorry to see Chester falling into a morass of misinformation. This reinforces the impression that the proposed bylaws are too complex to be understood by an average citizen. The Planning Commission has been reviewing the bylaws since 2018. It’s hard to explain how the bylaws could be so fundamentally misunderstood by some members of the commission after all this time.

I was hesitant to use this forum to address these claims. Since the claims are made in good faith by responsible people, I feel it my duty as the chair to offer a correction. There are some very worthwhile parts of the proposed bylaws that will be helpful to Chester. I don’t want them to get lost in a storm of controversy.

The bylaws are available on the Planning Commission page of Chester’s website for all our citizens to see. Please take a look for yourself. Walk your business through them. Can you get a permit for what you are doing now? We want you to be able to get a permit. We want to support you. You are an asset to the community. There is a link to a comparison of the adopted and proposed bylaws on that page prepared by Hugh Quinn. It even has maps and pictures. I am ready to answer any questions you may have. Your input will help the evaluation process enormously. Let’s work together to make Chester an excellent place to live, work and play and let’s support that goal with workable bylaws.

Cathy Hasbrouck

Chair

Chester Planning Commission