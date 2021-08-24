Wednesday, August 18: Andover confronts short-term rental ‘tsunami.’  
Weston board changes planning and zoning structure, sets tax rates.
Cavendish looks at enforcing old junkyard ordinance.
LMH board delegates health decisions to administration
Hard-driving ‘Ring of Fire’ burns brightly on Weston stage.
The return of the Weekly Covid Update.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Grace Cottage resumes in-person classes

| Aug 24, 2021 | Comments 0

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Community Wellness classes will resume in September. The class lineup is as follows:

    • Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group – 1st Thursday of every month, 11a.m.-noon, Heins Room 1, begins Sept. 2. Facilitated group focused on the challenges of caring for people with dementia/Alzheimer’s. Led by Community Health Team member Claire Bemis, RN. Free. To register: 802-365-3763.
    • Living Alone Support Group – 3rd Wednesday of every month. 10:15-11:45 a.m., Heins Room 1, begins Sept. 15. Informal, facilitated group focused on the challenges of living alone. Led by Support and Services at Home  Coordinator Jessy Cudworth. Free. Please call prior to first attendance: 802-365-4115 x 108.

Image by kalhh from Pixabay

  • Tai Chi – Advanced Class begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, Beginners Class begins Friday, Sept. 17, both 9-10 a.m. in the Community Wellness Room. Classes focus on developing balance and flexibility. Classes are offered in a six-week series. Certified Instructor: Pam Coburn. Free. Call to save your space in the next series: 802-365-3649.
  • Strong Bones – meets twice weekly, with two classes to choose from: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday/Wednesday starting Sept. 13, or 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday/Thursday beginning Sept. 14. A popular strength and balance class for older adults. Participants generally go 2x/week on a regular basis. $3/class. Clean, soft-soled shoes are required. Pre-registration required: 802-365-3649.

All Grace Cottage wellness classes are held in the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton, Road, Townshend. For more information, call 802-365-3649.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeHealth and Well-Being

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.