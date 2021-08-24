Grace Cottage resumes in-person classes

G

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group – 1st Thursday of every month, 11a.m.-noon, Heins Room 1, begins Sept. 2 . Facilitated group focused on the challenges of caring for people with dementia/Alzheimer’s. Led by Community Health Team member Claire Bemis, RN. Free. To register: 802-365-3763. Living Alone Support Group – 3rd Wednesday of every month. 10:15-11:45 a.m., Heins Room 1, begins Sept. 15. Informal, facilitated group focused on the challenges of living alone. Led by Support and Services at Home Coordinator Jessy Cudworth. Free. Please call prior to first attendance: 802-365-4115 x 108.



Tai Chi – Advanced Class begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, Beginners Class begins Friday, Sept. 17, both 9-10 a.m. in the Community Wellness Room. Classes focus on developing balance and flexibility. Classes are offered in a six-week series. Certified Instructor: Pam Coburn. Free. Call to save your space in the next series: 802-365-3649.

Strong Bones – meets twice weekly, with two classes to choose from: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday/Wednesday starting Sept. 13, or 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday/Thursday beginning Sept. 14. A popular strength and balance class for older adults. Participants generally go 2x/week on a regular basis. $3/class. Clean, soft-soled shoes are required. Pre-registration required: 802-365-3649.

race Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Community Wellness classes will resume in September. The class lineup is as follows:

All Grace Cottage wellness classes are held in the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton, Road, Townshend. For more information, call 802-365-3649.