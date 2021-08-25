Terry Slade, 56, of South Londonderry

T

errance James Slade, 56, of South Londonderry, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Mt. Ascutney Hospital following a heart attack and a several months-long battle with his health.

The son of Lewis and Angeline (Hodgin) Slade, he was born Jan. 22, 1965 in Townshend. He also attended Green Mountain High School and obtained his GED.

Terry had an unconditional love for his family. Their love meant the world to him as he often spoke with his sisters and children daily. He treasured spending time with loved ones, whether sharing a meal, fishing, hunting or just being together. He was a social man with a zest for life, and enjoyed talking and catching up at the local store. He was grateful for the generosity of his community and the many who lent a helping hand.

Terry himself was a kind-hearted man who would give you the shirt off his back. He was always willing to help others and his door was open to anyone who needed a place to stay. As such, he became a beloved father figure to many of his children’s friends.

He enjoyed making others laugh, cooking, hunting, fishing, listening to country music and, of course, Diet Coke.

Terry leaves behind his four children: Stephanie Putnam, Felicia Davis, Kimberly Slade and Timothy Slade; his four grandchildren: Anthony Foster, Kegan Davis, Christopher Davis and Micheala Davis. He is also survived by siblings Gloria Wilkins, Eileen (Midge) Kimball, Karen Renn, Sandra Hammer, Beverly Ruszala, Margo Stark and Francis Allen.

Besides his parents, Terry is predeceased by his parents and by siblings Marilyn Hurd, Lewis Harry Slade and John Allen.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Glebe View Cemetery in South Londonderry. A small reception will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148 or by clicking here. The family also suggests that donations can be made to Neighborhood Connections, P.O. Box 207, Londonderry VT 05148 or by clicking here.