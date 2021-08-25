Wednesday, August 25: Following ‘vicious dog’ hearing, Chester board orders dog impounded, sets conditions of release.  
TRSU Districts to hold public forum on school opening on Aug. 26

Superintendent Lauren Fierman

Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman and the principals of schools in the SU will hold an open meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 26 where they will share information on the start of the school year and answer questions.

The Zoom link is:
https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87219938767

