TRSU Districts to hold public forum on school opening on Aug. 26
Shawn Cunningham | Aug 25, 2021 | Comments 0
Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman and the principals of schools in the SU will hold an open meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 26 where they will share information on the start of the school year and answer questions.
The Zoom link is:
https://trsu.zoom.us/j/
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.