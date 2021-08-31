Wednesday, August 25: Following ‘vicious dog’ hearing, Chester board orders dog impounded, sets conditions of release.  
Chester Scouts honored for building trail shelter

The Chester Boy Scout Troop in 2017 upon finishing the shelter along the Pinnacle Athens Dome Trail.

Pinnacle Association trustees, the Chester Boy Scout Troop and their families gathered at the Ledge Road trailhead in Grafton on Saturday, Aug. 19, then hiked to the shelter on the Athens Dome Summit trail. The event was held to install a brass plaque in honor of the Chester troop, which built the shelter in 2017.

Special recognition was given for their leader Tom Charlton and the three Eagle Scouts who earned their badge on this project — Earl Grennan for the design and walls construction, E.J. Bromley for the roof and David Charlton for the floor and water collection system.

