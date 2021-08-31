Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 1

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Aug. 18, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Wheels in the Field; Lee Whiting

5. GM School Board Director

6. Andover Budget Assessment Review

7. Highway Garage Contract Approval

8. VLCT Voting Delegate

9. Errors & omissions

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn