Wednesday, August 25: Following ‘vicious dog’ hearing, Chester board orders dog impounded, sets conditions of release.  
Ludlow man disrupts GMUSD meeting over masking.
Kinhaven sends youth class home early after employees test positive for Covid.
TRSU school districts to hold public forum on school openings.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont cases, deaths increase as positivity rate ticks down.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 1

| Aug 31, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID:  819 8884 2129 or  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Aug. 18, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Wheels in the Field; Lee Whiting

5. GM School Board Director

6. Andover Budget Assessment Review

7. Highway Garage Contract Approval

8. VLCT Voting Delegate

9. Errors & omissions

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.