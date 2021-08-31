Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 1
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the Aug. 18, 2021 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Wheels in the Field; Lee Whiting
5. GM School Board Director
6. Andover Budget Assessment Review
7. Highway Garage Contract Approval
8. VLCT Voting Delegate
9. Errors & omissions
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
