Chester Planning Commission agenda for Sept. 6
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 6 at the Chester Town Hall and via Zoom. To attend via Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359
1. Review the minutes from the August 16, 2021 meetings.
2. Citizen comments.
3. Discuss and approve each business-friendly guiding principle in the memo from Proposed Bylaw Review subcommittee.
4. Discuss the agenda and set the date for the next meeting.
Filed Under: Chester Planning Commission • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.