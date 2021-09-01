Wednesday, Sept 1: Andover board gets legal advice on short-term rentals.  
Fierman outlines school opening measures at well-attended forum.
Kinhaven employees test negative for Covid following positive results.
Weston board mulls zoning enforcement, talks reappraisal.
Weekly Covid Update: Health Dept. employees urge stronger measures as infections, deaths rise.
College News for Sept. 1
The Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Planning Commission agenda for Sept. 6

| Sep 01, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 6 at the Chester Town Hall and via Zoom.  To attend via Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

1. Review the minutes from the August 16, 2021 meetings.
2. Citizen comments.
3. Discuss and approve each business-friendly guiding principle in the memo from Proposed Bylaw Review subcommittee.
4. Discuss the agenda and set the date for the next meeting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.