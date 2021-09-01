Chester Planning Commission agenda for Sept. 6

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 6 at the Chester Town Hall and via Zoom. To attend via Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

1. Review the minutes from the August 16, 2021 meetings.

2. Citizen comments.

3. Discuss and approve each business-friendly guiding principle in the memo from Proposed Bylaw Review subcommittee.

4. Discuss the agenda and set the date for the next meeting.