College News

Aedan Coger of Chester has been named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Union College, located in Schenectady, N.Y. Coger is a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in Political Science. Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

Elizabeth Collins of Landgrove graduated after majoring in engineering and minoring in physics at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Collins is the daughter of Robert J. Collins and Susan E. Collins

Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 790 students in 14 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Recipients include:

  • Everett Mosher of Chester;
  • Emma Kirdzik of Ludlow;
  • Taylor Bovat of Springfield and
  • Kendra Aldrich of Springfield

“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”

