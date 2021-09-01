In the Rough to perform at West River Market on Saturday
Press release | Sep 01, 2021 | Comments 0
Susan, Lisa and Lori have been singing together since their college days at SUNY Fredonia. They will perform a mix of Lisa’s original songs, traditional folk, covers by The Roches, Linda Ronstadt, John Prine and more—often in three-part harmony.
Labor Day weekend is a bustling time at the farmers market where more than 40 vendors will be offering delicious food made-to-order, a collection of fine authentic crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce at the junction of Rt. 11 and 100 in Londonderry, Vermont. Masks are optional at the market and dogs are not allowed on the market site.
