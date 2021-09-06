Chester Chatter: Yes, a dump brings people together

By Ruthie Douglas

F

or some time Chester had a community landfill dump. It was located below our home on the Green Mountain Turnpike, the road that lead to Bartonsville.

The landfill was large but became much smaller once the spring rains washed much of the rubbish downstream in the Williams River, which it bordered.

A small shed was available for the dump keeper, Winslow Hale. When the dump yard became overflowing, a fire was started to take care of the mess. Often when the fire got out of control, Winslow would come to our house to use the phone to call the Fire Department. The fire may have been put out, but the odor of the burning trash remained. Many rats made their home in that dump. Some were larger than house cats. And in the evening, area boys would come down to do some target practice.

Most Saturday morning, folks lined up in their cars to drop stuff off. On their return trip, some would stop at our home to see new farm equipment or newborn calves while their children would search for any new kittens. Coffee was on and doughnuts were fresh made. And we would have discussions on town as well as world news.

How I miss those times. It all came to an end in the late 1960s. But what remains is that on Saturdays you can still run into friends and enjoy a chat at the dump in Springfield. And many do.

Scene and heard

F

ormer Chester resident, now of Florida, has returned home after suffering a bout of Covid-19.

Due to the volume of autos coming into the state, I would guess people think Vermont is a safe place to come during this pandemic. In the 10 years I have lived in downtown Chester, I have never seen this much traffic. Also in front of my house there have been fender-benders, just three this past week. A salute to our Chester Police Department who are giving out speeding tickets and helping out when there are accidents.

The open air market on the American Legion field will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Patty Snide Hardy has celebrated her birthday in great style. Her children Bruce, Christy and Bonnie have been spending time with her.

Isn’t it good to see so many folks out and about and enjoying the sun? It seems though that summer is coming to an end.

Remember when Chester held the Labor Day fireworks?

We enjoyed very much the weekend concert of an Elton John impersonator, a fundraiser for the Okemo Mountain School.