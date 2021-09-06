Injury forces dollmaker to miss 40th year of Chester festival

D

oll artist Bonnie Watters of Chester, a veteran of the annual Chester Fall Festival, has announced that she will not be attending what is now known as the Chester Festival on the Green. This would have been her 40th year at the festival.

Being on the Chester Green was the grand finale of all the craft fairs she exhibited in her 50 plus years of doll artistry, under the name Bonnie’s Bundles. She connected with local children, parents and grandparents who collected her dolls. Bonnie was always given the same exhibit space right opposite the Fullerton Inn. To opt out three weeks before the event was a difficult and sad decision.

Bonnie suffered a back injury that has affected her sewing and writing. Confined to wearing a brace and using a walker made the painful choice obvious. She would need neighbors and friends to set up and help in major ways. Her loving family supports her decision, knowing how much she loves dolls, and especially her collectors. As a parent once said, “You are not just getting this doll, Bonnie is going with you.”

Meanwhile, visitors are welcome to safely visit Bonnie’s Bundles safely on screened porch and historic stone house at 250 North St. in the Stone Village of Chester. There are 24 beautiful dolls in inventory right now. To learn more, click here.