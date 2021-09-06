New owner for Country Treasures quilt shop in Chester

C

ountry Treasures, a destination quilt shop in Chester for the past 31 years, has taken on a new look and a new owner. Owner Sue Ashe has semi-retired and sold the shop to Angela Farrar, a Chester native and Green Mountain Union High School grad.

Ashe will be at the back of the building operating Sue’s Quilt Studio, offering quilting services on the long-arm machine, as well as her highly sought-after quilting classes.

In recent years, Farrar found a love for sewing and quilting tote bags, which turned into an obsession with combining and collecting beautiful fabrics. On a whim, she reached out to Ashe about the plans for the shop and before long was hired on and plans for purchase began. A familiar face for the last couple months, Farrar has been greeting customers and quickly learning the ropes.

Guests of the shop will notice a new layout and in the coming months the addition of fabrics from new designers and suppliers, while the traditional look and feel will remain largely untouched. There are hopes for year-round classes and retreats both in the building’s classroom as well as in other local hotspots. You’ll also find Farrar’s totes for purchase throughout the shop.

The Talking Quilts brand from Country Treasures has been purchased by Shelley Wasklewicz a familiar face around the shop. Wasklewicz will be expanding this line of quote products, which will continue to be available in the store. In the near future, she will also be providing machine quilting services.

Also in the back of the building, you’ll continue to find Carolyn Niesuchouski offering her machine quilting services, and will gladly do the finishing touches on your quilts.

Farrar lives in Springfield with her son, Levi, their dog and two cats. Country Treasures is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.