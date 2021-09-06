Tri-Mtn. Lions announces raffle winners
Second place winner of two handcrafted Lynn Eckhardt bags is Pete Bryant of Chester.
Third place winner of 1 quart of pure Vermont maple syrup is David Simonetti of Bondville.
The Lions Club thanks everyone who purchased raffle tickets. All monies go back into the Tri-Mtn communities. The club assists those who qualify in the purchase of glasses, including recycled glasses from club drop-off boxes.
The club also has food drives for the local food shelves twice a year. If you have a need, contact Randee Keith at randee.55@comcast.net or Pam Nichols at vtlionpam@gmail.com.
