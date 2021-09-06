Wednesday, Sept 1: Andover board gets legal advice on short-term rentals.  
Fierman outlines school opening measures at well-attended forum.
Kinhaven employees test negative for Covid following positive results.
Weston board mulls zoning enforcement, talks reappraisal.
Weekly Covid Update: Health Dept. employees urge stronger measures as infections, deaths rise.
College News for Sept. 1
The Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Tri-Mtn. Lions announces raffle winners

Mike Wilcox proudly shows off his new quilt.

Mike Wilcox, an ice cream vendor at the annual Bondville Fair, is the first place winner of the Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions Club summer raffle. He won the quilt made by members of the Lions Club with the help of Lions’ friends Sue Ashe and Carolyn Niesuchouski at Country Treasures in Chester.

Second place winner of two handcrafted Lynn Eckhardt bags is Pete Bryant of Chester.

Third place winner of 1 quart of pure Vermont maple syrup is David Simonetti of Bondville.

The Lions Club thanks everyone who purchased raffle tickets. All monies go back into the Tri-Mtn communities. The club assists those who qualify in the purchase of glasses, including recycled glasses from club drop-off boxes.

The club also has food drives for the local food shelves twice a year. If you have a need, contact Randee Keith at randee.55@comcast.net or Pam Nichols at vtlionpam@gmail.com.

