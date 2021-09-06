Whiting Library is holding a strategic planning working session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 to engage the community in a dialog about the future of the library.

The meeting will be held in person at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82810063480. In-person attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

The library staff and Board of Trustees are open to innovative approaches to reshape the library as a source of both traditional and non-traditional services, as well as incorporating lessons learned during the pandemic and wish to hear from community members about the services they would like the library to offer.

This effort, which includes hiring a library planning consultant, was made possible by a grant.