Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 13

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 13 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Weston Rd. Below is its agenda:

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the August 23rd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Markham Mtn Trail – Gene Pategas

B. Purchasing policy – review, update?

C. Emergency Services: 1. report on Chester SB meeting 2. Discussion

D. Town Health Officer position

6. Old Business:

A. Town-owned land – update

B. Short-term rentals: 1. Attorney’s report 2. Discussion

C. ATV ordinance

D. Town Tree Warden

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Radar speed signs – comparison for purchase decision

B. Millings proposal – discussion

C. Winter sand

D. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.