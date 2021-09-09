Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 13
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 13 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Weston Rd. Below is its agenda:
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the August 23rd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Markham Mtn Trail – Gene Pategas
B. Purchasing policy – review, update?
C. Emergency Services: 1. report on Chester SB meeting 2. Discussion
D. Town Health Officer position
6. Old Business:
A. Town-owned land – update
B. Short-term rentals: 1. Attorney’s report 2. Discussion
C. ATV ordinance
D. Town Tree Warden
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Radar speed signs – comparison for purchase decision
B. Millings proposal – discussion
C. Winter sand
D. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
