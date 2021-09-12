Cavendish Select Board agenda for Sept. 13

The Cavendish Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office Meeting 37 High Street in Cavendish. Below is its agenda.

1. Call the meeting to order

2. Act upon the minutes of August 9th, 2021

3. Adjust agenda

4. Hear Citizens

5. Update on Route 131 Paving Project.

6. Select Board to discuss possible re-engineering of Brook Road.

7. Discussion of possible uses of ARPA Funding.

8. Review of COVID-19 procedures.

9. Town Manager to discuss the impact of short-term rentals on Town Utilities.

10. Other business

11. Adjourn