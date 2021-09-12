Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 15
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 12, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. Join the meeting by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the September 1, 2021 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. GM School Board Director Position; hear from interested persons
5. Yosemite Engine Co. Update on Donations to New Building; Ben Whalen
6. Ambulance Billing Rates
7. Highway Garage Contract Approval
8. Third Class Liquor License; Pizza Stone
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session: Update on Police Complaint
11. Adjourn
Meeting will be held at Town Hall and via Zoom.
See the Town’s website for the link to join the meeting.
Filed Under: Chester • Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.