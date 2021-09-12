Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 15

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. Join the meeting by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the September 1, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. GM School Board Director Position; hear from interested persons

5. Yosemite Engine Co. Update on Donations to New Building; Ben Whalen

6. Ambulance Billing Rates

7. Highway Garage Contract Approval

8. Third Class Liquor License; Pizza Stone

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Update on Police Complaint

11. Adjourn

