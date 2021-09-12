GMUSD Board agenda for Sept. 16, 2021

The Green Mountain Unified School Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 16, 2021 in the Chester-Andover Elementary School Library, 72 Main St. in Chester and via Zoom. To attend go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88161992476

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. August 17, 2021, Special Meeting (2 min)

B. August 18, 2021, Special Meeting (2 min)

C. August 19, 2021, Regular Meeting (2 min)

D. August 31, 2021, Special Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Appointment to fill GMUSD (Chester) Board Position (10min)

B. New Hire: 1. Part Time .4 PE CTES (5 min)

VII. Old Business

A. Energy Audit EEI Presentation (30 min)

B. Chester Gravel Pit – change in Language of Agreement (10 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (5 min)

B. Principal Report (10 min each)

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION:TITLE 1 V.S.A § 313 (a)(1)(F)

A. With regard to communication from a parent, receiving attorney recommendations under Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(F) Confidential Attorney Client Communications made for the purpose of providing professional legal services to the body.

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: October 21, 2021, Zoom and Location to be determined

XIV. ADJOURNMENT