Londonderry delays Friday cannabis vote

he Town of Londonderry’s special Town Meeting, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 for local voters to decide on both cannabis legalization in the community and the establishment of a 1 percent local sales tax, cannot proceed due to a complication with public notice for the meeting, Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe has announced in a press release issued on Monday.

While the legal warning and notice for the special Town Meeting was properly posted on the town’s website and various public locations within the community, it was not and cannot be published in the newspaper of record at least five days before the meeting as prescribed by Vermont law. The town’s newspaper of record, which must be authorized by the Select Board annually, is the Vermont Journal.

Required informational hearings took place on both Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, and in addition to the Select Board and Town Officials and interested citizens, the hearings included representatives of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the substance abuse prevention organization the Collaborative and a drug policy reform advocate.

The Londonderry Select Board will discuss rescheduling the special Town Meeting at its next regular board meeting tonight, Monday, Sept. 13.

Anyone who requested an early/absentee ballot for the Sept. 17 vote will automatically be mailed a ballot once a new election date has been warned. New requests for the second ballot can be made at any time by emailing townclerk@londonderryvt.org or calling 802-824-3356.