Vermont Climate Council seeks feedback on action plan

rom hotter days to more frequent and intense storms, Vermont’s climate patterns are clearly shifting and impacting our state. This fall, state officials, local leaders and members of the Vermont Climate Council invite the public to attend one of several events to learn about the development of the state’s Climate Action Plan and help prioritize approaches.

“Join us at an upcoming meeting to discuss how climate change is affecting you and your community and offer feedback on proposed strategies for the Climate Action Plan,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. “Your perspective matters. The Climate Action Plan will serve as the State’s roadmap for lessening the impacts of climate change, and the ideas and feedback you share with us will inform the Action Plan.”

In 2020, the Vermont Legislature passed the Global Warming Solutions Act. The Act requires Vermonters to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and helps communities prepare to face more extreme weather caused by climate change. The Act also directed the Vermont Climate Council to develop a Climate Action Plan to guide this work. The Action Plan aims to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next several decades, prepare and protect Vermont communities and landscapes from the greatest risks of climate change and create new jobs to enable this transformation. The initial plan will be adopted on Dec. 1, 2021.

While climate change affects everyone, some people face greater risks due to where they live, their race, ethnicity, income, disability, health, age and/or occupation. Advancing solutions that address the needs of Vermonters facing the greatest risk is a key aspect of the plan.

There are multiple opportunities to join an upcoming event, either online or in person. All events are free and open to everyone interested in attending. Food will be provided at each in-person events. Please note that in-person events are being held in outdoor pavilions or shelters and will observe Covid-19 safety protocols; all attendees are asked to wear masks.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 , 5 to 7 p.m.: Elmore State Park Pavilion | 856 VT-12, Elmore

Wednesday, Sept. 22 , 5 to 7 p.m.: Emerald Lake State Park Pavilion | 65 Emerald Lake Lane, East Dorset

Thursday, Sept. 23 , 5 to 7 p.m.: Lakeside Park Pavilion | 32 Mill St., Island Pond

Sunday, Sept. 26 , 3 to 5 p.m.: Airport Park Pavilion | 500 Colchester Point Road, Colchester

Thursday, Sept. 30 , 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom

Tuesday, Oct. 5 , 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom for BIPOC communities

, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom for BIPOC communities Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Virtual event via Zoom

For more information about the Climate Action Plan, please click here. Event details can be found by clicking here.