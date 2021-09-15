By Shawn Cunningham

discussion of the amounts charged by the Town of Chester for fire protection and ambulance service took up a large portion of the Monday, Sept. 13 Andover Select Board meeting with one board member saying he had been shopping the service around but no other town is interested in or able to provide the service.

Currently, Andover pays Chester $24,000 annually for fire coverage, $6,000 for ambulance service and $3,000 for emergency services dispatching. Chester’s operating budget for fire service is $259,258 while ambulance runs on $184,535 and dispatching services provided by Hartford dispatch costs $22,039. Capital budget (equipment) and maintenance expenses are not included in those figures. The overall percentage of Chester’s fire and ambulance services paid by Andover is 7.08 percent.

Former select board member Jean Peters kicked off the discussion during the public comment portion of the meeting saying that a friend had called for an ambulance recently and rather than getting the Chester ambulance they were told that the privately owned Golden Cross would be responding.

Peters said the original response time was supposed to be 40 minutes, but it ended up being more than an hour. Also, her friend asked the ambulance to be taken to the hospital in Rutland, where her doctors are, but was told that the ambulance could only take her to Springfield, where she was not satisfied with the care.

“In light of Chester wanting us to pay this large amount of money, has it been decided that you can’t specify where you want to go? You can’t specify that you want to go where your doctors are?” Peters asked.

Board member Jed LaPrise said he knew of a similar experience where the ambulance was asked to take someone to Dartmouth but it instead went to Springfield without explanation.

Peters said that if the person had known it would take over an hour for a response, someone would have driven her to Rutland Regional Medical Center.

“In my opinion this needs to be addressed,” said Peters. “It’s outrageous …. I do wonder if Chester residents get priority over Andover residents if calls are coming in. What happened? Was everybody busy at 7:30 in the morning?”

“Most of these people are volunteers and I don’t think someone said ‘I don’t want to go to Andover today,'” said board member Chris Walker.

Chester also has just one ambulance and calls go to other services when it is out on a call. It was not clear whether closer services were also busy when the Andover call came in.

Board member Scott Kendall said he had made calls to the fire and rescue departments of local towns to see if they would cover Andover.

“It ain’t happening,” said Kendall. “They don’t want to cover us. Either they can’t or they were told not to or they just don’t have an ambulance.” Kendall contended that the problem was political and that various towns don’t like each other.

“It’s all who’s friends with who,” said Kendall.

“That has to be called out,” said Peters. “This is life and death.”

The board later returned to the cost fire and ambulance from Chester. Peters and LaPrise noted that Chester had recently built a public safety building and that Andover had no say in the design or the siting of the building. She also said that Andover residents have no ability to vote on what Chester spends on its fire department.

Peters recalled that the town could have taken the armory building on Route 11 for free, which would have made fire service closer to Andover.

The discussion turned to objections to the handout prepared by Chester Town Manager Julie Hance to illustrate several methods for calculating Andover’s portion of the cost of the service. Andover board member Maddy Bodin noted that Hance and several Chester Select Board members commented that there had to be a simpler way to calculate Andover’s portion that would be fair to both towns.

Noting that Fire Chief Matt Wilson’s position, set out in a memo, was that Chester is selling a service to Andover and if that town doesn’t like the price they can look for services elsewhere. Bodin said that Hance and Chester Select Board chair Arne Jonynas “didn’t sound that harsh, they seemed willing to negotiate and still trying to figure this out.”

“Without Andover’s contribution to them they’d be in a pickle,” said Peters. “So it’s not one-sided.”

Road foreman Charlie Golden said that his crew has sanded a lot of private driveways in Andover to help Chester’s fire engines to get to calls.

“While they are figuring their way, you have a really good opportunity,” said Peters, “and I would have a contract as opposed to an MOU going forward. It’s much more ironclad and have it reviewed by an attorney for pitfalls.”

Bodin said in her research, several towns smaller than Andover have their own fire departments. “Plymouth has its own fire department, Weston has its own fire department and Windham has its own fire department, which is surprising because they’re smaller than Andover.” Bodin quoted the annual cost of those services at around $30,000 each.

“So we can have a fire department for $30,000 a year,” said LaPrise noting the town could buy an old fire engine and make the town crew the firefighters. “Then all we do is call for mutual aid and ‘boom,’ we’re done. You call mutual aid and Chester has to come in to help, that’s how it works.”

Board members discussed strategy for approaching a negotiation with Chester at a future meeting.

“We have to know what our options are,” said Walker, “and it sounds like they’re slim.”

“I was trying to get Windham to take half the town and Ludlow to take the other half,” said Kendall. “But they wouldn’t do that. They wouldn’t even throw out any kind of number.”

The board decided that at least one member should be at the Chester Select Board meeting on Sept. 15 while the Andover board works on its negotiating strategy at its next meeting on Sept 27.

No report from attorney

he board was set to discuss a report on its options for regulating short-term rentals promised by attorney Jim Carroll when he appeared via zoom at its Aug. 23 meeting. Carroll had told the board that there was authority in the law to regulate, but suggested that it avoid an outright ban since that could draw a legal challenge. He also told the board that he would be sending a report outlining what he found in his legal research.

Board chairman Chris Plumb said he had not received the report yet.

“We have a bill,” Town Clerk Jeanette Haight said, noting that the research and Carroll’s appearance before the board came in at $1,800.

Several members felt the bill should not be paid until the promised report is delivered.

Other business

he board discussedwest of Horseshoe Acres on the Andover Weston Road, which had been scheduled to be rebuilt in 2024.

“It’s really scary,” said road foreman Charlie Golden, who told the board that it would be helpful to have them make a plea to the state of Vermont to move the bridge up on its construction schedule. Board members discussed the weight limits and the heavy truck traffic that the bridge gets.

But on Tuesday morning, Haight was informed by VTrans Structures Project Manager Carolyn Cota that the project will be moved up to the summer of 2022 and would be advertised at the end of this year.

In other action, the board decided to buy two solar powered radar speed signs for the Andover Weston road for a cost of no more than $7,500.

The board is also continuing to look for someone to act as the town’s health officer.