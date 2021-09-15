Wednesday, Sept. 15: Andover board, residents complain about Chester emergency service, cost.  
UPDATED: Londonderry delays cannabis vote to Oct. 20.
New at Chester Festival: Vaxx clinic, family-friendly farm events.
Weekly Covid Update: State tightens vaxx requirements for employees; AOE extends school masking until Oct. 4.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events.

New teahouse in Chester holds grand opening

| Sep 15, 2021 | Comments 0

The former Vermont Institute of Contemporary Art will house the new Vermont Tea House. Photo by Cynthia Prairie

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Vermont Tea House, located at 15 Depot St. in Chester, will hold a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday with the ribbon cutting ceremony, accompanied by the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, taking place at noon. The grand opening is being held on the weekend of the Chester Festival on the Green weekend, with additional hours during the festival of from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

During the grand opening, the teahouse will offer complementary gourmet tea samples, scones and desserts. Boo Bear homemade candles and local crafts will also be available for sale. Music and door prizes will also be offered. The Vermont Tea House is operated by Laura Berlenbach with the support of her mother Vicki Weiss, who also owns a successful tea room in New Jersey.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceBusiness in Brief

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.