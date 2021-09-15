New teahouse in Chester holds grand opening

O

n Friday, Sept. 17, the Vermont Tea House, located at 15 Depot St. in Chester, will hold a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday with the ribbon cutting ceremony, accompanied by the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, taking place at noon. The grand opening is being held on the weekend of the Chester Festival on the Green weekend, with additional hours during the festival of from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

During the grand opening, the teahouse will offer complementary gourmet tea samples, scones and desserts. Boo Bear homemade candles and local crafts will also be available for sale. Music and door prizes will also be offered. The Vermont Tea House is operated by Laura Berlenbach with the support of her mother Vicki Weiss, who also owns a successful tea room in New Jersey.