Chester Dems meet Sept. 22 for reorganization
Press release | Sep 17, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Democratic Town Committee will hold a reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on the 2nd floor of Chester Town Hall, 566 Elm St.
The agenda for this caucus is below:
- Election of Town Committee
- Election of Officers by the Town Committee
- Election of County Committee Members
- New Business.
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.