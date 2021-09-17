Wednesday, Sept. 15: Andover board, residents complain about Chester emergency service, cost.  
Chester Dems meet Sept. 22 for reorganization

The Chester Democratic Town Committee will hold a reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on the 2nd floor of Chester Town Hall, 566 Elm St.

The agenda for this caucus is below:

  1. Election of Town Committee
  2. Election of Officers by the Town Committee
  3. Election of County Committee Members
  4. New Business.
