Ludlow Rotary dedicates town clock to long-time member
Sep 20, 2021
The street clock, made by Electric Time Co. of Medfield, Mass., was designed by the club and was placed on Town of Ludlow property with the blessing of the Ludlow Village Trustees. Special thanks are extended to the town’s Municipal Manager Scott Murphy, Ludlow’s Highway crew, Ludlow Electric Co., Benson’s Chevrolet who stored it while awaiting construction and assistance from Brett Wright and Wright Construction, all who were instrumental of erecting and making sure the clock was ticking!
The dedication was held after a Ludlow Rotary luncheon on Tuesday Sept. 14 and family members were present along with an honor guard from The American Legion Post 36 and many fellow Rotarians, neighbors and friends.
Former Town Manager Frank Heald, also a fellow Rotarian, spoke of Kirkbride as a Ludlow citizen and friend and how he always found the gift of time to help others and raise money to benefit the town and the area.
Sharon Bixby spoke of the process of getting the clock and thanked those who helped the club with the project.
