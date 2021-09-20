Senior Solutions offering two-day Tai Chi Level 1 training in Londonderry

A

two-day Tai Chi Level One Training, focusing on improving balance and preventing falls, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5 at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Senior Solutions will cover the full tuition of $300 as well as personal mileage for those attending, and the instructors will be Anne Bower and Laurie Knauer, Authorized Trainers from Tai Chi Vermont Inc.

The workshop consists of two full days where Level One movements and fundamental exercises are practiced. Safety issues and ways to adapt movements for people’s limitations are considered. Attendees will receive pre-learning materials, full certification for two years, free Skillbuilder workshops (offered periodically) and mentoring. They will also teach classes through Senior Solutions a few times per year on a volunteer basis.

On each day of the workshop participants should bring their own water, snacks and lunch. Breaks are scheduled throughout the practice. Because the Covid-19 virus and its variants are still with us, all necessary precautions will be observed. This includes masking for those not vaccinated. Masking for all may need to be required, but this will be determined closer to the workshop date.

Fall Prevention Tai Chi is a fun and rewarding experience that helps not only those you teach, but yourself as well. Its benefits include improved balance, coordination, flexibility, focus, memory, and mindfulness. Those who practice frequently often find their sleep, blood sugar levels and blood pressure improve as well.

For registration and questions, please contact Wendi Germain, Nutrition & Wellness Director of Senior Solutions at Phone/Text/Video: 802-755-7295, or WGermain@seniorsolutionsvt.org.