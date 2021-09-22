Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 27
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday September 27, 2021 at the Andover Town Office. Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the September 13th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business:
A. Town Tree Warden – interested candidates
B. Lovejoy Brook Farm – Al Peters
C. Short-term rentals: 1. Attorney’s report 2. Discussion
D. Emergency Services – continued discussion, report from Chester SB meeting
E. Town Health Officer – any volunteers?
F. ARPA – update
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
