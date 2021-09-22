CAES classroom quarantines after Covid exposure Ludlow Elementary classroom follows suit
Shawn Cunningham | Sep 22, 2021 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
This type of situation is happening in schools around the country.
Parents were notified on Friday that their children would need to quarantine at home for 14 days from the date of the contact or seven days from the contact with a negative Covid-19 test, Fierman told The Telegraph. In an email sent to families and school employees, Fierman said that the last contact with the person testing positive was Tuesday Sept. 14.
The students are receiving remote instruction from their regular teacher, according to Fierman. CAES Principal Katherine Fogg said that the devices the students have to work remotely are the same ones they use in school so the children are familiar with them.
Fierman said that in the event that some students return after seven days with a negative test while others remained at home, the teacher would concentrate on the in-person instruction, while supporting those students at home. She noted that the mix of remote and in-person learning in the same classroom has not been particularly effective in the past.
On Monday, both Fierman and Fogg said that as far as they knew all of those quarantining were asymptomatic.
Similar situation in LudlowIn an interview on Monday morning, Fierman said there was a situation developing at Ludlow Elementary similar to that at CAES. In an email to staff and families, Fierman said that a classroom would be going into quarantine due to contact with someone who tested positive. That contact was on Friday Sept. 17.
In both cases, the families of students who are considered close contacts with those who tested positive “have been contacted by the school nurse with instructions on quarantining and related health protocols.”
Filed Under: Covid 19 Coverage • Education • Education News • Featured • Local announcements
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.
This is such a difficult time for teachers and administrators, parents and children. I admire all who are being challenged by this and are coping. It emphasizes the need to be vaccinated and to follow safe protocols. Please, everyone, do your part! We owe it to our children and our educators, all so vital for this country. Thank you all involved in the schools.