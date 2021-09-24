VSP asks for public’s help in identifying person

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who may have been involved in a theft in Rockingham.

According to a Sept. 24 VSP press release, on Aug. 28 troopers received a report of a theft from a residence in Rockingham. Police did not specify what was taken, but provided the photos.

Anyone with information on the theft or the person in the photo is asked to call the State Police at 802-722-4600.