Langille returns to perform at Londonderry farmers market
The West River Farmers Market, located at Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, hosts more than 40 vendors who offer delicious food made-to-order, a collection of fine authentic crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce. The last day of the farmers market for 2021 will be Saturday, Oct. 9, so you won’t want to miss all that it has to offer.
Folks who wish to attend are encouraged to follow state protocols, wearing masks if you are unvaccinated against Covid-19. Also, please leave pets at home as dogs are not allowed on the market site.
