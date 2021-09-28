Wednesday, Sept. 22: CAES classroom quarantines after Covid exposure .  
Audrey Daniels, 67, of Chester

| Sep 28, 2021 | Comments 4

Audrey “Aud” Daniels, 67, of Chester,  beloved mother of Laura Daniels, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021 from a sudden illness at UVM Medical Center.

Audrey was born in Springfield,  daughter of the late Melville and Joan Heidtmann Daniels. She lived her life in Chester and loyally worked at Grand Union and Shaw’s until her early retirement at age 62.  Audrey had amazing patience, strength and generosity. This was clear from her work, with her friends and Chester community, but more than anything with her daughter Laura. From early on, she was Laura’s teacher, nurturing and guiding her with both patience and a kind of magical spirit.

Audrey and Laura were adventurers. Together, the duo traveled the United States, exploring and camping in national parks and taking mini journeys around New England. After retirement, Audrey enjoyed her time in her gorgeous gardens and working on her latest home project.

Audrey had an eye for detail and found beauty in all of nature’s gifts. She had a fierce appetite for learning and was always “thinking.” She loved music, sing-a-longs and a long chat with an old friend. She was independent, honest, fair and courageous. She was someone you wanted standing beside you.

Along with her daughter Laura, Audrey is survived by her sisters Joyce Daniels of Westmoreland, N.H., and Irene Daniels Saulnier (Roland) of Chester, and her brother James Daniels (Diane) of Springfield.  Audrey is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

True to her wishes, there will be no services. May Mother Nature give us comfort.

I shall be telling this with a sigh, Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.  – Robert Frost
  1. Marc Miele says:
    September 28, 2021 at 7:15 pm

    So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you, Laura, and to your entire family.

  2. J. Valentine says:
    September 28, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    Rest peacefully Audrey! You were one of the great ones, and I was blessed to know you!! Forever grateful!!!

  3. Jane Skubel says:
    September 28, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    Very sad. My thoughts are with all of you.

  4. Sharon Jonynas says:
    September 28, 2021 at 8:00 am

    This makes me so sad. My heart goes out to all of the remaining Daniels family. What a big loss. She’s gone to see Joan and Melville.

