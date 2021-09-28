Flu vaccine clinic, food drive at Grace Cottage

TOWNSHEND

G

race Cottage Family Health will be offering a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 2. Pre-registration is recommended by calling 802-365-4331; walk-ins will be taken as space allows. You do not need to be an established patient at Grace Cottage. Masks are required, and anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

During the flu clinic, Grace Cottage will also host a food drive for the Townshend Food Shelf. If you can, bring a non-perishable food item.

Grace Cottage Family Health is located at 185 Grafton Road (Route 35) in Townshend.

Most insurance covers this preventive health measure; please bring your ID and insurance card with you. If you are not insured, payment for your flu shot is expected at the time of service.

An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to others. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccine. People over age 65 or those with any chronic disease, such as diabetes or asthma, have a higher risk of contracting the flu and are especially urged to get the shot.

Two different flu shots are being offered this year, one for those age six months to 64, and another for those who are 65 and older.

Flu shots are also available to Grace Cottage established patients weekdays by appointment. Call 802-365-4331.

For more information about flu shots or the flu in general, visit the national CDC and Prevention website, the Vermont Department of Health website, or call the Vermont helpline at 2-1-1.