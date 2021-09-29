College News

Hana Kusumi of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List for St. Lawrence University, in Canton, N.Y., for achieving academic excellence during the summer 2021 semester.

Kusumi is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in government and philosophy and had attended Stratton Mountain School. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Thomas Foster of Cavendish has been named to the summer 2021 President’s List of Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, N.H. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry recently matriculated as a first-year student at Hamilton College, in Clinton, N.Y. Kujovsky, a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, was selected from a pool of 9,380 applicants to the college, and joins a class of 533.