Special Select Board meeting with Andover, Chester set for Monday Discussion to revolve around emergency services operations
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will be holding a special meeting with the Andover Select Board at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover-Weston Road, in Andover. Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen Comments
2. Educational/Training Session with Andover on Emergency Services Operations – no action will be taken – Educational only
3. Adjourn
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.