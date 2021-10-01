Wednesday, Sept. 29: Chester greenhouse project in flux after multiple resignations.  
Special Select Board meeting with Andover, Chester set for Monday Discussion to revolve around emergency services operations

The Chester Select Board will be holding a special meeting with the Andover Select Board at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover-Weston Road, in Andover. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Educational/Training Session with Andover on Emergency Services Operations – no action will be taken – Educational only

3. Adjourn

