Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 6
Cynthia Prairie | Oct 03, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the September 15, 2021 Selectboard Meeting and September 24, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Hazard Mitigation Plan Adoption
5. Errors & Omissions
6. Cemetery Deed
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: T-Mobile Lease
9. Executive Session: Andover fire/ambulance contract
10. Adjourn
