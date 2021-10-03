Wednesday, Sept. 29: Chester greenhouse project in flux after multiple resignations.  
Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 6

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.  To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID:  819 8884 2129 or​ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the September 15, 2021 Selectboard Meeting and September 24, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Hazard Mitigation Plan Adoption

5. Errors & Omissions

6. Cemetery Deed

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Executive Session: T-Mobile Lease

9. Executive Session: Andover fire/ambulance contract

10. Adjourn

