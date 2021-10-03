Wednesday, Sept. 29: Chester greenhouse project in flux after multiple resignations.  
Green Mountain Unified School Board to hold special meeting Oct. 5

The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the GM High School Media Center,  716 VT-103 in Chester, and via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86497767646 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. ENERGY AUDIT/BUILDING RENOVATIONS

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Oct. 21, 2021, Zoom and GMUHS Library/media Center

VII. ADJOURNMENT:

