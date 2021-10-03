Green Mountain Unified School Board to hold special meeting Oct. 5
The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the GM High School Media Center, 716 VT-103 in Chester, and via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86497767646 646-876-9923
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. ENERGY AUDIT/BUILDING RENOVATIONS
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Oct. 21, 2021, Zoom and GMUHS Library/media Center
VII. ADJOURNMENT:
