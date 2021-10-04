Wednesday, Sept. 29: Chester greenhouse project in flux after multiple resignations.  
Michigan man pleads guilty to 2019 GMUHS bomb scare, threats.
Andover community action spares ‘The Jersey 5.’
Visitors to new Public Safety Building treated to demonstrations, good eats and a real fire call.
More CAES students quarantining; over 10% of TRSU students return to remote learning.
Weekly Covid Update: Reporting issues boost state Covid-19 numbers.
Busy weekend in The Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Grace Cottage offers LGBTQ+ affirming care

| Oct 04, 2021 | Comments 0

TOWNSHEND

Grace Cottage understands that it can be challenging in a rural area to access appropriate primary care that is specifically affirming of gender and sexuality. Grace Cottage’s Equity Committee has been considering these needs, and the Grace Cottage primary care clinic is now offering the following gender-affirming services:

  • Affirming primary care for adults and children;
  • Affirming cancer screenings;
  • Affirming contraception;
  • Affirming counseling and psychiatric services;
  • Confidential referrals for gender-affirming surgeries;
  • Confidential referrals to endocrinology;
  • Gender-affirming hormone therapy
  • PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) for HIV

When necessary, confidential referrals to appropriate specialty services are also available.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been working to improve LGBTQ+ awareness and access over the past several years. Staff members have undergone training to help them provide equitable, knowledgeable, sensitive, and welcoming health care for all, free from discrimination.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Grace Cottage provider, call 802-365-4331.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeHealth and Well-BeingLatest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.