Grace Cottage offers LGBTQ+ affirming care
Press release | Oct 04, 2021 | Comments 0
- Affirming primary care for adults and children;
- Affirming cancer screenings;
- Affirming contraception;
- Affirming counseling and psychiatric services;
- Confidential referrals for gender-affirming surgeries;
- Confidential referrals to endocrinology;
- Gender-affirming hormone therapy
- PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) for HIV
When necessary, confidential referrals to appropriate specialty services are also available.
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been working to improve LGBTQ+ awareness and access over the past several years. Staff members have undergone training to help them provide equitable, knowledgeable, sensitive, and welcoming health care for all, free from discrimination.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Grace Cottage provider, call 802-365-4331.
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
