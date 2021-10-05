Wednesday, Sept. 29: Chester greenhouse project in flux after multiple resignations.  
14th annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts sale set for Oct. 22 & 23 Gently used donations accepted for this free event

The Warm Hands Warm Hearts outerwear sale is being held Oct. 22 and 23 at the Chester Baptist Church.Photo by Anna Tis from Pexels

The 14th annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts clothing, coats and blanket drive will take place in Chester from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St. Come choose free winter coats, boots, sweaters, blankets etc. for yourself or someone you know who is in need of warm clothing this winter.

There are no qualifications to shop; everyone is welcome to come and take what they need. Let’s make sure our community stays warm this winter! Please wear a mask.

Donations of gently used clothing are now being accepted. Donation boxes throughout the community are located at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. , Chester American Legion on Route 103 S., Chester Town Office, 556 Elm St., Andover Community Church, 928  Weston-Andover Road, and St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. Donations will also be accepted at Chester Baptist Church during the week prior to the event.Contact Carla Rumrill for open hours. And please do not leave donations at the church without prior arrangements. Contact Carla Rumrill for more information about the event or how you can donate or volunteer at 802-376-4822 or fae12rae@gmail.com.

