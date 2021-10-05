Wednesday, Sept. 29: Chester greenhouse project in flux after multiple resignations.  
Specker performs at last West River Farmers Market of season

Ida Mae Specker

Visit the West River Farmers Market for its final market of the 2021 season.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, the West River Farmers Market, located at Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, will be hosting musician Ida Mae Specker, a solo artist playing and singing traditional old-time and Appalachia-style tunes. A third generation fiddle player and member of the Speckers and Terrible Mountain Stringband, Ida Mae is a pillar to the local music community.

You’ll also be able to shop with more than 40 vendors offering food made-to-order, a collection of fine authentic crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce.

Masking is suggested. And people are encouraged to leave pets at home as dogs are not allowed on the market site.

