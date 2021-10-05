TRSU board agenda for Oct. 7
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 05, 2021 | Comments 0
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81904468426| and Phone: 646-876-9923
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. September 05, 2021, Regular Meeting; B. September 28, 2021, Special Meeting (Board Retreat)
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Review of Norms and Goals from Board Retreat
X. NEW BUSINESS: A. New Hire 1. Special Educator, LES; B. Annual Micro and Small Purchase Decision
XI. Public Comments:
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. November 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.