TRSU board agenda for Oct. 7

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81904468426| and Phone: 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. September 05, 2021, Regular Meeting; B. September 28, 2021, Special Meeting (Board Retreat)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Review of Norms and Goals from Board Retreat

X. NEW BUSINESS: A. New Hire 1. Special Educator, LES; B. Annual Micro and Small Purchase Decision

XI. Public Comments:

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. November 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment