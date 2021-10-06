Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 11

The Select Board of the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 at Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the September 27th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Relocation Order – High Bridge replacement project; B. School Busing

6. Old Business: A. Town Tree Warden – interested candidate(s); B. Open Lister position – discussion; C. ATV Ordinance – approve/reject draft

7. Highways / Garage: A. Lee Whiting proposal; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Executive Session – Attorney/client communication re: short-term rentals

9. Executive Session – Emergency Services contract

10. Correspondence.

11. Financial Orders.

12. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 10/25/2021, 6:30 p.m.