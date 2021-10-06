Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 11
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 06, 2021 | Comments 0
The Select Board of the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 at Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the September 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Relocation Order – High Bridge replacement project; B. School Busing
6. Old Business: A. Town Tree Warden – interested candidate(s); B. Open Lister position – discussion; C. ATV Ordinance – approve/reject draft
7. Highways / Garage: A. Lee Whiting proposal; B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Executive Session – Attorney/client communication re: short-term rentals
9. Executive Session – Emergency Services contract
10. Correspondence.
11. Financial Orders.
12. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 10/25/2021, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.